Sophos names top African partners

Sophos has announced its fiscal year 2020 awards for top performing channel partners in the Middle East and Africa.

The annual awards recognize partners for their significant sales achievements, initiatives that grow their own and Sophos’ business, and a commitment to adding-value to customers.

“As cyber threats increase in volume and sophistication, it’s critical that frontline channel partners are armed with the industry’s best cybersecurity solutions, technical expertise, and deep knowledge of the changing threat landscape to best secure their customers,” says Harish Chib, vice-president: Middle East and Africa at Sophos.

“This year’s winners are unsung heroes who have clearly differentiated themselves as trusted security advisors, and we’re thrilled to recognize their success.”

Sophos is a 100% channel focused business that helps partners secure organisations with next-generation cybersecurity solutions.

Every year, Sophos recognises partners across the Middle East and Africa that went above and beyond to sell Sophos’ solutions, including synchronized security, and developed a deeper level of expertise to strengthen customer defenses against cyberattacks.

West Africa:

Distributor of the Year – Mart Networks

Emerging Distributor of the Year – Link@Ghana

Partner of the Year – Reliance Infosystems

Emerging Partner of the Year – Genesol (GH)

Synchronized Security Partner of the Year – ATB

Cloud Partner of the Year – Reliance Infosystems

North Africa:

Distributor of the Year – Config MAROC

Emerging Distributor of the Year – Software Productivity Group

Partner of the Year – SOLTIC

Emerging Partner of the Year – MODCOD

Synchronized Security Partner of the Year – FINATECH

SADC – South Africa:

SME/ Mid-Market Distributor of the Year 2020 – Duxbury Networking

MSP Distributor of the Year 2020 – First Distribution

Upcoming Partner of the Year 2020 – AVeS Cybersecurity

MSP Partner of the Year 2020 – PM&A

Top Partner – SADC AFRICA Region 2020 – Datategra

East Africa:

Distributor of the Year – Mart Networks Kenya

Emerging Distributor of the Year – Mart Network Solutions – Ethiopia

Partner of the Year – Emerging Communications

Emerging Partner of the Year – Konvergenz Network Solutions

Synchronized Security Partner of the Year – Cloudsense

Cloud Partner of the Year – BusinessIT Afrika