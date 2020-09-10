Telkom announces board changes

Telkom has announced that Santie Botha and Khanyisile Kweyama, both independent non-executive directors of the board of directors, will retire with effect from 25 September 2020 and 31 December 2020 respectively.

Alphonzo Samuels and Hemmanth (Herman) Singh have been appointed as a non-executive director and independent non-executive director to the board with effect from 1 January 2021 and 25 September 2020 respectively.

Samuels holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa) and is a seasoned executive with more than 35 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry. He also completed an Executive Development Program and a Program for Enterprise Leadership.

Samuels was at the helm of Telkom’s Technology and Openserve leadership team for six years, until he retired on 31 March 2020.

Herman Singh holds an MBA, BSc Mechanical Engineering and a Graduate Diploma, Industrial Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand. He has led and guided many disruptive businesses in the ongoing convergence of technology and business for over 20 years.