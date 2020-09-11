Citrix appoints new area VP for emerging markets

Citrix has announced the appointment of Amir Sohrabi as area vice-president: emerging markets.

Amir will drive the acceleration to cloud of customer environments in the region enabling both business continuity and digital transformation to new work models, including remote working.

He reports directly to Sherif Seddik, senior vice-president and MD of Citrix EMEA, and will be based in Dubai.

“It is an exciting time to join Citrix,” says Sohrabi. “Citrix delivers people-centric solutions that power a better way to work and enables customers and partners to transform their business in an era where work is increasingly digital and virtual.

“To be productive, we all need a seamless and secure user experience across different devices and platforms. I am looking forward to helping Citrix customers across emerging markets build and implement innovative cloud and digital strategies.”

Before joining Citrix, Sohrabi most recently served as both chief operating officer and head of digital transformation for Central and Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa regions at SAS.

In this and former roles at the company, he was responsible for the development and implementation of the strategy, engaging with key clients across all industries to support their digital transformation journey and develop this business.

Before that, Sohrabi was MENA head of analytics and insight at SAP, responsible for expanding SAP’s business analytics portfolio across Middle East and North Africa.

“Today more than ever, our customers want to reimagine the future of work by deploying comprehensive secure digital workspaces that unify the apps, data and services that people need to be productive – anytime, anywhere, and on any device or platform. With Amir’s steady leadership and experience, and drive to build high-performing and diverse teams, Citrix is well positioned to continue an ambitious growth strategy in the Emerging Markets region,” says Sherif Seddik, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Citrix EMEA.