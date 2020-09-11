Logicalis SA is service delivery partner for Liquid Telecoms

Logicalis, an international IT Solutions and managed services provider, has been selected to be the Service Delivery Partner of choice by Liquid Telecom, to provide cyber security services to its customers across South Africa and the wider African region.

Through this partnership, Liquid Telecom has launched a catalogue of packaged solutions, powered and developed by Logicalis SA.

There are three major service offerings available to Liquid Telecom customers including security consulting services, managed security services and cyber defence services.

Caesar Tonkin, Logicalis chief information security officer, explains: “We are confident that this partnership will augment how cyber security services and managed security service delivery add value to how CISOs and CIOs better manage business risk, and their companies’ threat landscape.

“This partnership will optimise how we help customers to achieve value from their digitalization and even cloud strategy – and being more cyber resilient along this journey.”

David Behr, Liquid Telecoms chief digital officer, says: “At Liquid Telecom, we pride ourselves on ensuring that our customers get the best services and solutions, meaning we need to partner with the best as we extend our offering in the cyber security space.

“Logicalis was the obvious choice for us as we venture to expand our offering in the cyber security industry not only for their wide range of solutions and products but also for their global reach.”

“With this partnership we offer our customers in the SMB and enterprise space industry expertise combined with our local insights as we secure businesses, networks and data centres.”