SAP Test Analyst

Our Client is a Retail giant based in Cape Town, looking for a Manual SAP Testing Analyst. The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

– 4+ years Manual testing experience

– 4+ years Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc)

– 4+ years Testing in a retail / financial sector

– 4+ years SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight

– 4+ years SAP iREAP POS / FIORI

– 4+ years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing and non-functional testing.

– Proven Experience of Industry Standard Test Design and Execution techniques/methods.

– Preparation of Data templates for various test objects.

– Integration testing with other related modules.

– Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

– Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

– Executing the required changes through configuration.

– Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.

– 4+ Decent understanding of SAP Store modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP POS.

– Experience in Front-end Fiori applicationApply now for more details on this amazing venture

Learn more/Apply for this position