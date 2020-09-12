SAP Test Analyst

Our Client is a Retail giant based in Cape Town, looking for a Manual SAP Testing Analyst. The ideal candidate should have the following experience:
– 4+ years Manual testing experience
– 4+ years Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc)
– 4+ years Testing in a retail / financial sector
– 4+ years SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight
– 4+ years SAP iREAP POS / FIORI
– 4+ years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing and non-functional testing.
– Proven Experience of Industry Standard Test Design and Execution techniques/methods.
– Preparation of Data templates for various test objects.
– Integration testing with other related modules.
– Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
– Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
– Executing the required changes through configuration.
– Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.
– 4+ Decent understanding of SAP Store modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP POS.
– Experience in Front-end Fiori application

Apply now for more details on this amazing venture
