Eutelsat, Paratus sign distribution agreement

Eutelsat Communications and Paratus, have signed a multi-year distribution agreement to bring high quality network connectivity to South Africa.

Paratus will leverage the unprecedented operational flexibility and power of Eutelsat Konnect, the new-generation high throughput satellite to bring connectivity to remote and rural locations across South Africa to businesses operating in farming, game farms and the SME segment and consumers, for home working, home schooling and general Internet use.

Launched at the beginning of September 2020, Paratus’ offers, based around packages of 10Mbps, 20Mbps and 30Mbps, with 24/7 technical support, and operating with small, cost-efficient dishes are already seeing a high level of demand, highlighting the strong need for high-speed connectivity in remote areas.

Commenting on the agreement, MD of Paratus South Africa, Kallie Carlsen, says: “Getting connectivity in remote locations is not easy; while price is key to attracting customers, the quality of network – both connection and support – quickly proves more important.

“There is too often a disconnect between customer expectations and the delivery of service. With the partnership between Paratus and Eutelsat we aim to overcome these boundaries and provide superior services for South Africa.”

Guido Merien-van Sprundel, sales director: Southern Africa of Eutelsat adds: “We are delighted to partner with Paratus to bring high quality, reliable connectivity to businesses and consumers in South Africa who are currently in the digital divide.

“This agreement reflects the significant demand on the African continent, and the unparalleled assets of the Eutesat Konnect satellite in enabling it to be efficiently met. This contract also highlights the pertinence of Eutelsat’s multi-channel distribution strategy.”