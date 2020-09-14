Intermediate Scrum Master

Role Purpose
– Acts as a servant leader to the Scrum Team and Organization, helping them to adopt and get better at Scrum.
– Ensure impediments to Scrum Team delivery of high value software are removed.
– Ensure that the Scrum Team adheres to the Scrum principles, values, roles, rules, and practices.
– Help Product Owners and Development Team members play their Scrum role, but otherwise does not in any way control or strongly influence how the software is developed and delivered.
Requirements
– Matric / Grade 12.
– Minimum Certified Scrum Master, Degree/Diploma.
– Advantageous: Change Management, Process Management, Certified Product Owner, Certified Scrum Professional, Advanced Scrum Master, Project Management.
– 2-4 years’ experience managing team(s) and the team process as a certified SM.
– 2-4 years’ experience in IT.
Responsibilities and work outputs
– Ensure the proper implementation of the Scrum and Kanban agile methodology approaches within all those software engineering teams that you are supporting as a Scrum Master.
– Organize and facilitate daily stand-up meetings, sprint review and retrospective meetings, sprint and release planning meetings, demos and any other Scrum-related tasks that is required for the successful execution of this agile development methodology.
– Ensure that the software engineering team members at all times familiar with the software engineering processes and standards.
– Constantly evaluate the team performance and the team’s commitment to agile software development.
– Identify any agile training needs within those software engineering team(s) you are supporting and ensure that appropriate training is provided.
– Identify and address any issues that may affect the team’s morale.
– Identify and address any issues that may affect the team productivity.
– Help team to be empowered.
– Creating a self-organizing team.
– Removing any impediments and preventing any distractions that can obstruct a project team’s ability to reach its goals.
– Supporting team building and team development by utilizing the abilities and skills of individuals.
– Fostering a feedback culture.
– Ensure that knowledge sharing is happening within a team to increase the value of team members and the team.
– Help the team to learn from past experiences.
– Proactively participating in enforcing team standards, software development processes, software engineering best practices.
– Identify and drive the implementation of any initiatives within the software engineering teams that could enhance the effectiveness of these agile methodology approaches within the teams.
– Recommend improvements and assist in changes to team standards, software development processes, software engineering best practices and software development tools.
– Identify and drive the implementation of any initiatives outside the software engineering teams that could enhance the effectiveness and/or productivity of software engineering the effectiveness of delivery as a whole throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC).
– Liaise with stakeholders to identify any challenges and/or opportunities with regard to process improvement and work with all the relevant stakeholder to address those concerns and/or opportunities appropriately.
– Knowledgeable about various frameworks in IT (ITIL, SDLC, Agile).
– Assist with making appropriate commitments through story selection, task definition.
– Assist with backlog maintenance and the prioritization and resolution of defects/bugs.
– Track and communicate team velocity and sprint/release progress.
– Escalate any issues.
– Assist team with addressing any issues / impediments that are preventing them from successfully completing their tasks.
– Ensure that the team understands their commitments.
– Ensure that the team meets all their commitments on time.
– Stakeholder communication and status feedback updates – Assist with internal and external communication, improving transparency, and radiating information.
– Communicate with other management, developers, product managers and technical support specialists on product issues and serve as a liaison between technical and non-technical departments.
– Facilitate discussion and conflict resolution.
– Attending SUGSA events and provide feedback to organisation.
– Attend Scrum Gathering where possible.
– Be involved in the Company Agile Community (Momentum MetropolitanAgile).
– Attend Scrum Coaching sessions.
Competencies required
– Business Acumen.
– Stakeholder engagement and management.
– Earns Trust Through Results.
– Outside-in Thinking.
– Organisation Development.
– Influencing and Persuading.
– Change Champion.
– Growing Talent.
– Assessment.
– Facilitation.
Additional Information
Shortlisted candidates will be subject to the following statutory checks:
– ITC
– Qualifications
– Reference Checks
– Criminal
– Psychometric Assessments
