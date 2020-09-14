Intermediate Scrum Master

Role Purpose

– Acts as a servant leader to the Scrum Team and Organization, helping them to adopt and get better at Scrum.

– Ensure impediments to Scrum Team delivery of high value software are removed.

– Ensure that the Scrum Team adheres to the Scrum principles, values, roles, rules, and practices.

– Help Product Owners and Development Team members play their Scrum role, but otherwise does not in any way control or strongly influence how the software is developed and delivered.

Requirements

– Matric / Grade 12.

– Minimum Certified Scrum Master, Degree/Diploma.

– Advantageous: Change Management, Process Management, Certified Product Owner, Certified Scrum Professional, Advanced Scrum Master, Project Management.

– 2-4 years’ experience managing team(s) and the team process as a certified SM.

– 2-4 years’ experience in IT.

Responsibilities and work outputs

– Ensure the proper implementation of the Scrum and Kanban agile methodology approaches within all those software engineering teams that you are supporting as a Scrum Master.

– Organize and facilitate daily stand-up meetings, sprint review and retrospective meetings, sprint and release planning meetings, demos and any other Scrum-related tasks that is required for the successful execution of this agile development methodology.

– Ensure that the software engineering team members at all times familiar with the software engineering processes and standards.

– Constantly evaluate the team performance and the team’s commitment to agile software development.

– Identify any agile training needs within those software engineering team(s) you are supporting and ensure that appropriate training is provided.

– Identify and address any issues that may affect the team’s morale.

– Identify and address any issues that may affect the team productivity.

– Help team to be empowered.

– Creating a self-organizing team.

– Removing any impediments and preventing any distractions that can obstruct a project team’s ability to reach its goals.

– Supporting team building and team development by utilizing the abilities and skills of individuals.

– Fostering a feedback culture.

– Ensure that knowledge sharing is happening within a team to increase the value of team members and the team.

– Help the team to learn from past experiences.

– Proactively participating in enforcing team standards, software development processes, software engineering best practices.

– Identify and drive the implementation of any initiatives within the software engineering teams that could enhance the effectiveness of these agile methodology approaches within the teams.

– Recommend improvements and assist in changes to team standards, software development processes, software engineering best practices and software development tools.

– Identify and drive the implementation of any initiatives outside the software engineering teams that could enhance the effectiveness and/or productivity of software engineering the effectiveness of delivery as a whole throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

– Liaise with stakeholders to identify any challenges and/or opportunities with regard to process improvement and work with all the relevant stakeholder to address those concerns and/or opportunities appropriately.

– Knowledgeable about various frameworks in IT (ITIL, SDLC, Agile).

– Assist with making appropriate commitments through story selection, task definition.

– Assist with backlog maintenance and the prioritization and resolution of defects/bugs.

– Track and communicate team velocity and sprint/release progress.

– Escalate any issues.

– Assist team with addressing any issues / impediments that are preventing them from successfully completing their tasks.

– Ensure that the team understands their commitments.

– Ensure that the team meets all their commitments on time.

– Stakeholder communication and status feedback updates – Assist with internal and external communication, improving transparency, and radiating information.

– Communicate with other management, developers, product managers and technical support specialists on product issues and serve as a liaison between technical and non-technical departments.

– Facilitate discussion and conflict resolution.

– Attending SUGSA events and provide feedback to organisation.

– Attend Scrum Gathering where possible.

– Be involved in the Company Agile Community (Momentum MetropolitanAgile).

– Attend Scrum Coaching sessions.

Competencies required

– Business Acumen.

– Stakeholder engagement and management.

– Earns Trust Through Results.

– Outside-in Thinking.

– Organisation Development.

– Influencing and Persuading.

– Change Champion.

– Growing Talent.

– Assessment.

– Facilitation.

Additional Information

Shortlisted candidates will be subject to the following statutory checks:

– ITC

– Qualifications

– Reference Checks

– Criminal

– Psychometric Assessments

We reserve the right not to fill the vacancy. Should you not receive any response in respect of your application within 4 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

