Lockdown pushes Metrofile revenue down 1%

Metrofile Holdings has reported that revenue from continuing operations decreased by 1% to R903-million for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

It attributes the decrease to the impact of the lockdown measures that significantly impacted the digital services and products and solutions revenue streams.

Operating profit from continuing operations decreased 3% to R217-million following the reduced trading performance in 2HFY20.

Net debt (excluding lease liabilities) improved by 11% to R524-million following the improved focus on cash generation.

Finance costs (excluding interest on leases) improved by 18% to R59-million as a result of lower debt, following improved working capital management and focus on capital allocation.

EPS decreased by more than 100% to (3.4c) mainly as a result of the R118-million impairment of goodwill relating to the MRM Rest of Africa CGU and Tidy Files.

HEPS increased 21% to 24.8c mainly as a result of improved finance costs, which were partially offset by lower trading due to the lockdown measures.

NHEPS decreased by 2% to 26.8c mainly as a result of the increase in the number of shares in issue as well as the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases.

DPS increased by 30% to 13c and includes a final cash dividend of 7c per share.