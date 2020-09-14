New CFO for The Innovation Hub

The Innovation Hub (TIH) has appointed Maphefo Sedite as chief financial officer (CFO).

Sedite succeeds Ms Mavis Thomani, who was the CFO for The Innovation Hub from 2011 to 2019 and Beverly Mmamedupi Bokaba, who was appointed acting-CFO from September 2019 to September 2020.

Sedite has held senior finance positions in various companies such as the Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo where she was the CFO and served in various strategic committees as executive director for two-and-a-half years.

Prior to this, she was the CFO of the Council for Built Environment (CBE) for eight years, during which time she was also the chairperson of the Audit Committee to the Government Printing Works for three years.

In 2007, Ms Sedite was nominated to be part of the presidential-led delegation to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of the finance stream.

Having completed her articles at the Office of the Auditor General, the new CFO brings over 13 years of senior management experience to her new role.

“Maphefo Sedite’s appointment as CFO is a continuation of our strategy to bring in experts who can build and contribute to the advancement of the state of innovation and entrepreneurship in South Africa. I am pleased to welcome Ms Sedite in her role,” says Adv Pieter Holl, CEO of The Innovation Hub.

“On behalf of the entire board and executive team, I would like to thank Beverly Bokaba for her important contributions and leadership during her tenure as Acting CFO. Over the last year, she has played an invaluable role in supporting the company’s growth,” he adds.

Sedite comments: “I look forward to working closely with the management team over the next few years to unlock new opportunities. My goal is to positively impact the changing landscape of technology and innovation through excellent leadership and planning; implementing small but significant actions that lead to a positive ripple effect for change.”

Sedite is a registered Chartered Accountant in South Africa and holds a BCom degree in Accounting Science from the University of Pretoria. She obtained her BCom Honours and a Certificate in Theory Accounting (CTA) from the University of South Africa in 2007.