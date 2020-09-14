Openserve urges consumers to migrate to fibre

Openserve will continue with its drive to migrate customers using copper-based internet to fibre-based infrastructure.

Consumers who are currently using ADSL, and who are in an Openserve fibred area, are encouraged to contact their Internet Service Provider (ISP) for more information and assistance before the end of November 2020. Initially, the deadline for migration was set for end of August but this was subsequently moved to end of November.

The deadline was extended to ensure that both ISPs and end consumers are given ample time to complete their migrations.

“From end November 2020, we hope to welcome consumers on to the faster, leading-edge fibre technology. Openserve will stop supporting and maintaining all copper network infrastructure in areas already covered with our fibre network,” says Althon Beukes, CEO of Openserve.

“We encourage consumers to contact their ISPs and check whether their area is one of the many areas we’ve already upgraded. We are working closely with our partner ISPs in ensuring that no one is without connectivity and has been migrated to our fibre infrastructure,” adds Beukes.

Openserve is encouraging all consumers to move on to its modernised FTTH network and experience the joys of being able to connect and consume all required services on it. It also assured that it will not disconnect any DSL customers unless they have alternative fibre connectivity in their area.

Consumers are encouraged to contact their ISP for information and for a deal that will suit their needs at a price they can afford.