Senior DevOps Engineer

With offices in the USA, the UK and South Africa, our client are industry leaders in Sales Management software.They focus on changing the relationship between managers and their team from one based on uncertainty, to one based on transparency and trust!Our client has customers across all industries – from FMCG to construction and automotive, they are transforming the way that Sales teams engage with their colleagues and customers.If this sounds like fun, then you might be the right person for us, especially if:

You like collaboration

You can write kick-ass code

You are flexible. Coding is ever-changing, and you need to develop and shift with it

You are comfortable with making decisions

You have experience in cloud infrastructure and want to play with infrastructure-as-code architecture on AWS

You like working with a super-smart team that is equally committed to building a stable, scalable product

You got some start-up hustle – wear many hats, comfortable in a fluid environment, can make your own coffee and do not mind getting your own post-its.

More about this role: Senior DevOps Infrastructure Engineer

You will be responsible for defining and implementing solutions, from inception all the way through to delivery. You will have the responsibility, and the power to select the appropriate tools and technologies to solve the [Email Address Removed] will help us create new infrastructure-as-code architecture on AWS and help define the processes and best practices for building, continuous integration, and releases. You will also have the opportunity to influence the architectural decomposition into microservices by designing the infrastructure-as-code architecture.What you will do:

One of your key tasks will be to understand and deliver Infrastructure-as-code for our global business areas within our company using a DevOps framework.

Deploy, automate, maintain, and manage AWS cloud-based production systems; ensure their 24×7 availability, performance, scalability and security.

Create and evolve a CI/CD process for infrastructure-as-code.

Suggest architecture improvements; recommend process improvements.

Evaluate new technology options and vendor products.

Ensure critical system security through the use of best in class cloud security solutions.

About you:

Have a Bachelor’s degree or Master’s in Computer Science, Engineering, Software Engineering or a relevant field.

5+ years’ experience in a senior DevOps role

Strong experience with AWS or Azure.

Strong experience with infrastructure-as-code tools such as CloudFormation, Azure Resource Manager or Terraform

Strong experience with databases such as SQLServer, MySQL, Elasticsearch, Redis, or Mongo.

Knowledge of scripting languages such as Python, Bash or PowerShell.

Strong communication skills and the ability to explain protocol and processes with the team and management.

Proven track record releasing enterprise software in a fast-paced environment

Be graceful under fire – able to stay calm and focused under pressure

Have drive, grit, and a let’s-get-it-done attitude

What you can expect:

Competitive salary and benefits package

Being part of a team that has a measurable and direct impact on the company’s success across the globe

A challenging and fun working environment that prioritizing learning and development as well as action

A comfortable WFH policy and equally comfortable office in Stellenbosch that offers in-house barista, daily lunches, daily Team Fortress gaming with colleagues and as much popcorn as you can eat.

A social culture that includes frequent social gatherings.

Learn more/Apply for this position