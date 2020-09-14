Senior IOS Developer

With offices in the USA, the UK and South Africa, our client are industry leaders in Sales Management software.They focus on changing the relationship between managers and their team from one based on uncertainty, to one based on transparency and trust!Our client has customers across all industries – from FMCG to construction and automotive, they are transforming the way that Sales teams engage with their colleagues and customers. Requirements
- Minimum 4 years of development experience
- Minimum of 2 years of native development experience (iOS Swift)
- Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses
- Dependable, responsible, and collaborative
- Supportive Team Player
- Fast learner
- Self-driven
- Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative
- Excellent communication skills
- The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow
- Excitement about technology
Non-Technical Skills
- Able to work well in a team as well as individually
- Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box
- Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines
- Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
What you can expect:
- Competitive salary and benefits package
- Being part of a team that has a measurable and direct impact on the company’s success across the globe
- A challenging and fun working environment that prioritizing learning and development as well as action
- A comfortable WFH policy and equally comfortable office in Stellenbosch that offers in-house barista, daily lunches, daily Team Fortress gaming with colleagues and as much popcorn as you can eat.
- A social culture that includes frequent social gatherings.