Senior IOS Developer

With offices in the USA, the UK and South Africa, our client are industry leaders in Sales Management software.They focus on changing the relationship between managers and their team from one based on uncertainty, to one based on transparency and trust!Our client has customers across all industries – from FMCG to construction and automotive, they are transforming the way that Sales teams engage with their colleagues and customers. Requirements

Minimum 4 years of development experience

Minimum of 2 years of native development experience (iOS Swift)

Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses

Dependable, responsible, and collaborative

Supportive Team Player

Fast learner

Self-driven

Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative

Excellent communication skills

The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow

Excitement about technology

Non-Technical Skills

Able to work well in a team as well as individually

Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box

Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

What you can expect:

Competitive salary and benefits package

Being part of a team that has a measurable and direct impact on the company’s success across the globe

A challenging and fun working environment that prioritizing learning and development as well as action

A comfortable WFH policy and equally comfortable office in Stellenbosch that offers in-house barista, daily lunches, daily Team Fortress gaming with colleagues and as much popcorn as you can eat.

A social culture that includes frequent social gatherings.

