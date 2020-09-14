Senior Software Developer

Join a team of specialists , with a Company that its the oldest in their field of expertise in South Africa!My client is looking for a hard working , passionate programmer who is logical and able to work independantly.You should have the following relrevant experience :

Advanced C# /.Net skills

Over 10 years coding experience

Experience in live applications would be beneficial

Entity framework

Bootstrap, jQuery and JavaScript

Reporting tools such as SSRS

Advanced SQL

Exxperience in Architecture

Please note that you require a relevant IT tertiary qualification for this roleFor more information on this role and others like it , please contact the IT Recruitment Specialsit [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position