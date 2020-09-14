Senior Software Developer

Join a team of specialists , with a Company that its the oldest in their field of expertise in South Africa!My client is looking for a hard working , passionate programmer who is logical and able to work independantly.You should have the following relrevant experience :
- Advanced C# /.Net skills
- Over 10 years coding experience
- Experience in live applications would be beneficial
- Entity framework
- Bootstrap, jQuery and JavaScript
- Reporting tools such as SSRS
- Advanced SQL
- Exxperience in Architecture
Please note that you require a relevant IT tertiary qualification for this roleFor more information on this role and others like it , please contact the IT Recruitment Specialsit [Email Address Removed]