Senior Software Developer

Sep 14, 2020

Join a team of specialists , with a Company that its the oldest in their field of expertise in South Africa!My client is looking for a hard working , passionate programmer who is logical and able to work independantly.You should have the following relrevant experience :

  • Advanced C# /.Net skills
  • Over 10 years coding experience
  • Experience in live applications would be beneficial
  • Entity framework
  • Bootstrap, jQuery and JavaScript
  • Reporting tools such as SSRS
  • Advanced SQL
  • Exxperience in Architecture

Please note that you require a relevant IT tertiary qualification for this roleFor more information on this role and others like it , please contact the IT Recruitment Specialsit [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position