UX Designer

Sep 14, 2020

Cape Town client is looking for UX Designer to Contribute to their Customer-Centric, design-driven culture and software development environment. Looking for an energetic and inspiring UX Designer with some track record in designing and improving web Applications 

A portfolio of work done to date (please include a link in your application)

  • Work closely with the UX team to realise our vision, mission, and values through inspiring customer-centric designs.
  • Partner with our product team, stakeholders and customers to design solutions that achieve customer and business objectives.
  • Collaborate in person, and remotely, with other product teams and a UX team that is distributed between Canada and South Africa.
  • Have the ability to facilitate meetings and workshops
  • Create user journeys
  • Create low-fidelity wireframes, high-fidelity prototypes and UI designs
  • Conduct user research
  • Assist in managing our growing design system

Minimum Requirements

  • 2 or more years experience as a UX Designer
  • A diploma or equivalent in the design field
  • User-centred design experience
  • Expertise in UX design and research software such as: Sketch, Figma, UXPin, Optimal Workshop, and Hotjar
  • Product research & data analysis
  • Excellent communication skills that will assist you in presenting concepts and ideas in a way that’s simple to understand
  • Working with cross-functional teams including product development and the contact centre
  • A flexible approach as you’ll be required to work on a diverse range of projects
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Basic understanding of HTML5 & CSS3 is a plus

Learn more/Apply for this position