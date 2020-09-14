UX Designer

Cape Town client is looking for UX Designer to Contribute to their Customer-Centric, design-driven culture and software development environment. Looking for an energetic and inspiring UX Designer with some track record in designing and improving web Applications

A portfolio of work done to date (please include a link in your application)

Work closely with the UX team to realise our vision, mission, and values through inspiring customer-centric designs.

Partner with our product team, stakeholders and customers to design solutions that achieve customer and business objectives.

Collaborate in person, and remotely, with other product teams and a UX team that is distributed between Canada and South Africa.

Have the ability to facilitate meetings and workshops

Create user journeys

Create low-fidelity wireframes, high-fidelity prototypes and UI designs

Conduct user research

Assist in managing our growing design system

Minimum Requirements

2 or more years experience as a UX Designer

A diploma or equivalent in the design field

User-centred design experience

Expertise in UX design and research software such as: Sketch, Figma, UXPin, Optimal Workshop, and Hotjar

Product research & data analysis

Excellent communication skills that will assist you in presenting concepts and ideas in a way that’s simple to understand

Working with cross-functional teams including product development and the contact centre

A flexible approach as you’ll be required to work on a diverse range of projects

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Basic understanding of HTML5 & CSS3 is a plus

