Value of enterprise external OEM storage systems declines

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, global market revenue for enterprise external OEM storage systems declined 5% year over year to just under $6,3-billion during the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20).

Total external OEM storage capacity shipped was up 5,1% year over year to 17,1 exabytes during the quarter.

Revenue generated by the group of original design manufacturers (ODMs) selling directly to hyperscale datacentres grew 64,1% year over year to $7-billion in 2Q20, while capacity shipped grew 122,1% year over year to 74,8 exabytes.

Total capacity shipments for the market (External OEM + ODM Direct + Server-Based Storage) increased 59,7% to 124,6 exabytes.

“The external OEM market was down once again during the second quarter of the year as Covid-19 related impacts spread across the globe and hamstrung enterprise spending on external storage systems outside of China,” says Sebastian Lagana, research manager: infrastructure platforms and technologies at IDC.

“Aside from China, the ODMs were once again a bright spot in the market as cloud builders and hyperscalers ramped up capacity during the quarter in order to support a strong demand environment from both corporate and consumer markets.

“While enterprise appetite for infrastructure provision from large cloud service providers remains a core driver of the success of ODMs, consumer demand for services from content delivery networks and collaboration tools remains robust and is driving purchasing from a long tail of providers.”

Dell Technologies was the number one external enterprise storage systems supplier during the quarter, accounting for 27% of worldwide revenue. HPE/New H3C group and NetApp finished the quarter in a statistical tie for second with revenue shares of 10,5% and 9,8% respectively, followed by IBM and Huawei tied for fourth at 8.1% and 7.7% of quarterly market share.

The total All Flash Array (AFA) market generated $2,5-billion in revenue during the quarter, up 7,7% year over year. The Hybrid Flash Array (HFA) market was also worth $2,5-billion in revenue, but was down 8,7% from 2Q19.

On a geographic basis, China grew the fastest of any region during the quarter, up 18,3% year over year, with Canada the only other region to generate growth during the quarter, up 1,1%. All other regions declined during the quarter, with Japan down 4,7% and EMEA declining 7,8% in aggregate. The US was down 8,7%, Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) declined 14,7%, and Latin America was down 18,7%.