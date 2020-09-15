Data Engineer

This leading organisation are looking for Data Engineer to join their team as they continue to grow and drive forward projects. They are an innovative company, where you will have the opportunity to work with the latest technology and progress in your career, whilst working on international projects.

Role & Responsibilities

development and implementation

Supporting/ maintaining / configuring multiple platforms

Taking a team lead position

Skills & Qualifications

Strong experience in MS SQL

AWS

Python

Big Data

Benefits

Medical Aid

Pension

Bonus

