Data Engineer

Sep 15, 2020

This leading organisation are looking for Data Engineer to join their team as they continue to grow and drive forward projects. They are an innovative company, where you will have the opportunity to work with the latest technology and progress in your career, whilst working on international projects.

Role & Responsibilities

  • development and implementation
  • Supporting/ maintaining / configuring multiple platforms
  • Taking a team lead position

Skills & Qualifications

  • Strong experience in MS SQL
  • AWS
  • Python
  • Big Data

Benefits

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • Bonus

