DevOps Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic HealthTech company seeks your technical talents to become their next DevOps Engineer where you will join a team building a critical real-time communication platform. You will participate in the planning and delivery of a scalable architecture that can support a high load with full redundancy. You will require 2 years’ DevOps and/or Cloud platform experience with strong Linux/Unix Administration & Scripting, able to use Distributed Source Control systems, be familiar with Agile & Scrum methodologies and preferably have Software Development experience.

DUTIES:

Research and evaluate new technologies and tools for inclusion in the company environment.

Architect a cloud environment for high availability, scalability, and security.

Maintain and manage AWS cloud infrastructure and production systems.

Maintain and create continuous integration / delivery pipelines for applications.

REQUIREMENTS:

Solid foundation in Linux / Unix Administration and Scripting.

At least 2 years of DevOps and / or Cloud platform experience.

Competent using Distributed Source Control systems.

Familiar with Scrum / Agile methodologies.

Experience in Software Development preferred.

Advantageous –

AWS DevOps or other relevant Certification.

Familiarity with AWS / DevOps best practices.

Experience or qualifications relating to cloud security and compliance.

Container orchestration services such as Docker.

COMMENTS:

