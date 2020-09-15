Front-end Developer

Are you an intermediate level Front-end Developer based in Cape Town, seeking a new and challenging opportunity? This may be the position you have been searching for!

Requirements:

– Languages: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript

– Frameworks: JQuery, Angular 1/2, VueJS

– 3+ years front-end web experience

– Knowledge of PHP and Laravel (Beneficial)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website www.tumaini.co.za.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

