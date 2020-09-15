Sassa launches online grant application portal

As from Monday, 14 September 2020 social grant applicants will be able to apply for certain social grants online.

The pilot project will at this stage cover the Child Support, Older Persons, and Foster Child grants.

Applications can be lodged on https://services.sassa.gov.za, which is a secure website.

Once the system has been reviewed, other grants will also be added to the portal.

This means applicants won’t have to stand in queues at Sassa offices in order to apply for their grants.

Online application also eliminate the risk of being infected with the Covid-19 virus because there will be no need to gather at public places in order to apply.

The remote self-service will be available from both a computer and a mobile phone.

Turnaround time is 10 days, provided the applicant supplies all the stipulated documents such as identity documents of applicant and spouse as well as banking details among others.

Once registered, people can access to the following SASSA services:

* Applications for grants for Foster child grant, Older persons grant and Child Support grant.

* Online submission of the required supporting documentation linked to the application.

* Change of circumstances (Payment method, banking details, address).

* Status of application.

Testing of the system will run from until 25 September 2020.