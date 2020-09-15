Senior Software Engineer – Stellenbosch

Sep 15, 2020

Job Type: Senior Software Engineer

Location: Stellenbosch, Cape Town

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph[Phone Number Removed];

Salary: Up to R95,000 p/m

A company with leading solutions in the retail and mobile space are seeking a Senior .NET Developer to be a part of a globally known clients project. After securing a large budget, this project is an ongoing development, and is one of the largest in the their space throughout South Africa.

This client has been delivering I.T excellence , with their reputation leading them to secure a large project throughout South Africa.

As an Senior .NET Developer, your role will include

  • Developing and programming with .NET framework
  • Collaborating with developers, account managers and clients.
  • Performing on project schedules
  • Comfortable integrating different applications
  • Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • .NET Framework
  • C#
  • NET
  • SQL
  • js, Jquery or Angular

The position offers :

  • Flexible hours!
  • Free Parking!
  • Medical Aid!
  • Holidays!
  • Incentives!
  • Progression opportunities!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed];.

