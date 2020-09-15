Senior Software Engineer – Stellenbosch

Job Type: Senior Software Engineer
Location: Stellenbosch, Cape Town
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph[Phone Number Removed];
Salary: Up to R95,000 p/m
A company with leading solutions in the retail and mobile space are seeking a Senior .NET Developer to be a part of a globally known clients project. After securing a large budget, this project is an ongoing development, and is one of the largest in the their space throughout South Africa.
This client has been delivering I.T excellence , with their reputation leading them to secure a large project throughout South Africa.
As an Senior .NET Developer, your role will include
- Developing and programming with .NET framework
- Collaborating with developers, account managers and clients.
- Performing on project schedules
- Comfortable integrating different applications
- Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- .NET Framework
- C#
- NET
- SQL
- js, Jquery or Angular
The position offers :
- Flexible hours!
- Free Parking!
- Medical Aid!
- Holidays!
- Incentives!
- Progression opportunities!
This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed];.