Senior Software Engineer – Stellenbosch

Job Type: Senior Software Engineer

Location: Stellenbosch, Cape Town

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph[Phone Number Removed];

Salary: Up to R95,000 p/m

A company with leading solutions in the retail and mobile space are seeking a Senior .NET Developer to be a part of a globally known clients project. After securing a large budget, this project is an ongoing development, and is one of the largest in the their space throughout South Africa.

This client has been delivering I.T excellence , with their reputation leading them to secure a large project throughout South Africa.

As an Senior .NET Developer, your role will include

Developing and programming with .NET framework

Collaborating with developers, account managers and clients.

Performing on project schedules

Comfortable integrating different applications

Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

.NET Framework

C#

NET

SQL

js, Jquery or Angular

The position offers :

Flexible hours!

Free Parking!

Medical Aid!

Holidays!

Incentives!

Progression opportunities!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed];.

