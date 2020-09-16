Duties & Responsibilities
- Support the analysis, design, implementation and testing of Business Intelligence software, systems and reports.
- Development of data warehousing components and packages
- Design, build, and manage SQL Server databases in the Azure cloud
- Analyze flat files to design and build star schemas and snowflake schemas to hold the data in SQL Server
- Design, build, and deploy tables that support slowly changing dimensions (Type 2 & Type 4)
- Design, build, and deploy SSIS packages to perform ETL into SQL Server
- Create stored procedures to aid in aggregation of data, data loads, and data exports
- Monitor and debug daily scheduled jobs that load and export data
- Review and implement best practices for data manipulation
- Create and support Azure Data Factory pipelines
- Optimize databases using indexes and SQL optimization
- Review and document databases, tables, views, and ETLs
- Model data into Data Marts to be used by Azure Analysis Services
- Build tabular models for Azure Analysis Services and create DAX measures
- Coaching, mentoring and development
- Data analytics
- Operational Maintenance and Support
- Research and Development actively engage in future state discussions and designs.
- Provide accurate and detailed report/presentations for technology and architecture decision making
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Com Informatica or BCom Business Informatic or BSc. Computer Science or relevant qualification
- Microsoft BI certification
- Azure Data Analyst Associate or Azure Data Engineer Associate certificate an advantage
- BI STACK (SSAS, SSRS, SSIS) including SQL. AZURE DATA LAKES, DATA FACTORY, DATA BRICKS
- Full BI Stack development (SSAS, SSRS, SSIS) including SQL including BI STACK (SSAS, SSRS, SSIS) including SQL. AZURE DATA LAKES, DATA FACTORY, DATA BRICKS
What I need:
- Azure
- SQL Server
- DWH
- Azure data lakes
- Azure Data bricks
- Azure Data Factory
- BI/Azure Developer – BI Stack, Azure, Corporate Finance (advantageous)
Characteristics
- Self-disciplined, development professionalism
- Excellent attention to detail
- Demonstrates a driven, creative, self-motivated personality with a strong desire to succeed
- Open to learning and self-development
Experience
- 5+ years’ experience in business intelligence
- 5+ years’ experience in relational database design and build
- 5+ years’ advanced T-SQL and SQL scripting experience
- 5+ years’ advance data analysis experience
- Data presentation design and build (reports and dashboard) experience
- 5+ years’ ETL process design, build and troubleshoot experience
- 5+ years’ data warehouse design, build and maintenance experience
- 5+ years’ advance Microsoft Excel experience
- Experience and sufficient knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS 2017), Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS 2017), Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS 2017) and Microsoft Power BI
- DevOps – code repository and version control