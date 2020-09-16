BI/Azure Developer

Sep 16, 2020

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Support the analysis, design, implementation and testing of Business Intelligence software, systems and reports.

  • Development of data warehousing components and packages

  • Design, build, and manage SQL Server databases in the Azure cloud

  • Analyze flat files to design and build star schemas and snowflake schemas to hold the data in SQL Server

  • Design, build, and deploy tables that support slowly changing dimensions (Type 2 & Type 4)

  • Design, build, and deploy SSIS packages to perform ETL into SQL Server

  • Create stored procedures to aid in aggregation of data, data loads, and data exports

  • Monitor and debug daily scheduled jobs that load and export data

  • Review and implement best practices for data manipulation

  • Create and support Azure Data Factory pipelines

  • Optimize databases using indexes and SQL optimization

  • Review and document databases, tables, views, and ETLs

  • Model data into Data Marts to be used by Azure Analysis Services

  • Build tabular models for Azure Analysis Services and create DAX measures

  • Coaching, mentoring and development

  • Data analytics

  • Operational Maintenance and Support

  • Research and Development actively engage in future state discussions and designs.

  • Provide accurate and detailed report/presentations for technology and architecture decision making

 Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Com Informatica or BCom Business Informatic or BSc. Computer Science or relevant qualification

  • Microsoft BI certification

  • Azure Data Analyst Associate or Azure Data Engineer Associate certificate an advantage

  • BI STACK (SSAS, SSRS, SSIS) including SQL. AZURE DATA LAKES, DATA FACTORY, DATA BRICKS

  • Full BI Stack development (SSAS, SSRS, SSIS) including SQL including BI STACK (SSAS, SSRS, SSIS) including SQL. AZURE DATA LAKES, DATA FACTORY, DATA BRICKS

 What I need:

  • Azure

  • SQL Server

  • DWH

  • Azure data lakes

  • Azure Data bricks

  • Azure Data Factory

  • BI/Azure Developer – BI Stack, Azure, Corporate Finance (advantageous)

 Characteristics

  • Self-disciplined, development professionalism

  • Excellent attention to detail

  • Demonstrates a driven, creative, self-motivated personality with a strong desire to succeed

  • Open to learning and self-development

 Experience 

  • 5+ years’ experience in business intelligence

  • 5+ years’ experience in relational database design and build

  • 5+ years’ advanced T-SQL and SQL scripting experience

  • 5+ years’ advance data analysis experience

  • Data presentation design and build (reports and dashboard) experience

  • 5+ years’ ETL process design, build and troubleshoot experience

  • 5+ years’ data warehouse design, build and maintenance experience

  • 5+ years’ advance Microsoft Excel experience

  • Experience and sufficient knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS 2017), Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS 2017), Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS 2017) and Microsoft Power BI

  • DevOps – code repository and version control

Learn more/Apply for this position