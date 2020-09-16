BI Developer

Datonomy is a company that utilises its unique skills in data and digital to bring people and ideas together in ways that add value.

We believe in Shared Value, not Shareholder Value – this means we discover what is of value to our employees and our customers, and deliver exceptional work in the area that overlaps.

We believe that everyone and everything is connected, and together we can do more than alone.

Initially a 12 month contract with a possibility of becoming permanent!

We are seeking 2x BI Developers who have the following experience.

Required Skills:

MS BI

SSIS, SSRS, SSAS

Tableau or other reporting tools

AWS or Azure

SQL

Solid 3 years as a BI Developer would be required.

