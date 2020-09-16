BI Report Developer

Sep 16, 2020

Our client empowers creative, innovative, and disruptive SMEs to accelerate their growth while preserving equity. Founded in 2011, our client is a UK-based independent asset manager, specializing in growth-lending solutions of up to £20m for high-tech SMEs.Our client is currently looking to employ a Business Intelligence developer / report writer to assist in becoming the leading provider of funding in the UK. Duties & Responsibilities

  • You will be working with developers, business analysts, and business intelligence experts on creating dynamic reports and analytic cubes.

  • Take data and turn it into insightful knowledge

  • Develop reports, dashboards, and other outputs according to required specifications and objectives

  • Develops and/or evaluates previously refined data and programs and selects from a range of alternatives to determine the appropriate action to be taken. Understands functionality and relationships between supported applications

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • BSc degree in Computer Science or similar

  • 3-5 years’ experience in a BI developer / report writing role

  • In-depth knowledge and work experience on SSRS (SQL server reporting services)

  • Crystal reports

  • Power BI

  • MySQL / T-SQL/Azure

  • SSAS and SSIS experience required

  • BI/Azure Developer – BI Stack, Azure, Corporate Finance (advantageous)

Characteristics

  • Self-disciplined

  • Excellent attention to detail

  • Demonstrates a driven, creative, self-motivated personality with a strong desire to succeed

  • Open to learning and self-development

Experience

  • BI development: 3 years (Required)

  • using SSRS: 2 years (Required)

  • PowerBI reports: 3 years (Required)

  • using SSIS and SSAS: 1 year (Required)

  • report writing: 3 years (Required)

Education

  • Bachelors (Required)

