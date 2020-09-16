BI Report Developer

Our client empowers creative, innovative, and disruptive SMEs to accelerate their growth while preserving equity. Founded in 2011, our client is a UK-based independent asset manager, specializing in growth-lending solutions of up to £20m for high-tech SMEs.Our client is currently looking to employ a Business Intelligence developer / report writer to assist in becoming the leading provider of funding in the UK. Duties & Responsibilities
- You will be working with developers, business analysts, and business intelligence experts on creating dynamic reports and analytic cubes.
- Take data and turn it into insightful knowledge
- Develop reports, dashboards, and other outputs according to required specifications and objectives
- Develops and/or evaluates previously refined data and programs and selects from a range of alternatives to determine the appropriate action to be taken. Understands functionality and relationships between supported applications
Desired Experience & Qualification
- BSc degree in Computer Science or similar
- 3-5 years’ experience in a BI developer / report writing role
- In-depth knowledge and work experience on SSRS (SQL server reporting services)
- Crystal reports
- Power BI
- MySQL / T-SQL/Azure
- SSAS and SSIS experience required
- BI/Azure Developer – BI Stack, Azure, Corporate Finance (advantageous)
Characteristics
- Self-disciplined
- Excellent attention to detail
- Demonstrates a driven, creative, self-motivated personality with a strong desire to succeed
- Open to learning and self-development
Experience
- BI development: 3 years (Required)
- using SSRS: 2 years (Required)
- PowerBI reports: 3 years (Required)
- using SSIS and SSAS: 1 year (Required)
- report writing: 3 years (Required)
Education
- Bachelors (Required)