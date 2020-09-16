BI Report Developer

Our client empowers creative, innovative, and disruptive SMEs to accelerate their growth while preserving equity. Founded in 2011, our client is a UK-based independent asset manager, specializing in growth-lending solutions of up to £20m for high-tech SMEs.Our client is currently looking to employ a Business Intelligence developer / report writer to assist in becoming the leading provider of funding in the UK. Duties & Responsibilities

You will be working with developers, business analysts, and business intelligence experts on creating dynamic reports and analytic cubes.

Take data and turn it into insightful knowledge

Develop reports, dashboards, and other outputs according to required specifications and objectives

Develops and/or evaluates previously refined data and programs and selects from a range of alternatives to determine the appropriate action to be taken. Understands functionality and relationships between supported applications

Desired Experience & Qualification

BSc degree in Computer Science or similar

3-5 years’ experience in a BI developer / report writing role

In-depth knowledge and work experience on SSRS (SQL server reporting services)

Crystal reports

Power BI

MySQL / T-SQL/Azure

SSAS and SSIS experience required

BI/Azure Developer – BI Stack, Azure, Corporate Finance (advantageous)

Characteristics

Self-disciplined

Excellent attention to detail

Demonstrates a driven, creative, self-motivated personality with a strong desire to succeed

Open to learning and self-development

Experience

BI development: 3 years (Required)

using SSRS: 2 years (Required)

PowerBI reports: 3 years (Required)

using SSIS and SSAS: 1 year (Required)

report writing: 3 years (Required)

Education

Bachelors (Required)

