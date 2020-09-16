Bill Gates Sr dies

William H Gates II, the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at the age of 94.

The family announced that Gates died peacefully on Monday at his beach home, from Alzheimer’s disease.

The obituary from the family described Gates as having “a deep commitment to social and economic equity”.

The elder Gates is credited for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s initial work on improving global health.

“My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in a tribute to his father.