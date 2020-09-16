Business Analyst: e-Commerce

Job Advert Summary

We have an exciting opprtunity for an Business Analyst witin our Supply Chain Systems Team! This position will be based at our offices in Kuilsriver and will report directly to the System Manager: Supply Chain

By taking on this opportunity, you will play a significant role within the business by acting as the interface between the Business, Pepkor IT and other information technology suppliers, the vehicle through which optimal business processes and underlying system functionality is developed in order to execute business strategyQualifications– Degree or National Diploma in business analysis or equivalent

Advantageous:

– Bachelor’s degree or National Diploma in Information Technology

– Affiliation to a professional institution for Business Analysis (IIBA)

– Affiliation to a professional institution for Project Management

– BABOK methodologyKnowledge, Skills and ExperienceKNOWLEDGE required:

– A working knowledge of business process mapping tools, preferably MS Visio

– Must be highly proficient at an advanced level in latest versions of MS Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

– Understanding of Project Management methodologies, preferably PMBOK

– Understanding of Business Analysis methodologies, preferably BABOK

– Commercial understanding of the retail systems environment

– Implementation of business solutions and change management

– Documenting and analysing informational data

SKILLS required:

– Determine business solutions and assess them for both technical and business compatibility

– Business and functional requirements elicitation

– Strong written and verbal communication

– Presentation of business processes and system solutions to both software developers and the business

– The ability to;

Workshop and facilitate JAD sessions

Evaluate different business solution options and applying commercial acumen in the decision making process

Be highly proficient in testing methodology

EXPERIENCE required:

Essential:

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst with at least 2 years’ experience within the retail, Finance and/or

consulting environment

– Business Analyst experience: system analysis, & business process development, including the facilitation of workshops and the preparation of documentation including the mapping of integration diagrams. This will require a close working relationship with the process team

– System support: maintaining an incident management process including resolution management; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents and provide training and feedback to the business.

– Setup of test scenarios, executing of UAT testing and facilitate the quality assurance of the solution

– Experience in mapping integration processes between new packages, solutions and internal systems

– Drafting training material & train the users on new systems and functions implemented

– Provide input to process team in order to compile operational SOP documentation

Preferred:

– Experience in online commerce and Supply Chain processes.

– Thorough grasp of business fundamentals and strategic priorities & innovation

– Writing business requirements, system requirements and functional specifications according to the BABOK methodology

– Project Management experience in order to manage different roles and responsibilities of internal and external resources contributing to the Supply Chain solution

– Exposure to successful technology systems implementation

– Exposure to change managementKey Responsibilities– Assess and define change requests received from users in Ackermans in relation to business processes and systems.

– Provision of solutions and support for the implementation thereof.

– Effectively manage change requests from business stakeholders

– Translation of business process and systems requirements into specific projects ensuring solutions are commercially acceptable within the strategic framework.

– Working closely with the Supply Chain Business Process Engineers in order for the Pick and Pack solution to work seamlessly with the operational processes and operational layout of the warehouse

– Provision of effective and timeous support to internal users on processes, systems and technology activities.

– User ongoing support

– Provision of detailed documentation of current information, data and solutions

– Supply users with skills & knowledge of process and suystems via training sessions and workshops to enhance culture of super users

