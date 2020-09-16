Business as usual for Mustek during strike action

IT distributor Mustek is operating today despite strike action and pickets at its offices nationwide.

The pickets are peaceful, and operations are continuing, says national marketing executive Nicole Orr, who adds there could be slight delays in delivery turnaround times.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) served notice and began the strike action today.

In response, Mustek has given the CWU written notice of a lock-out for all its members until an agreement is reached between Mustek and the CWU and/or the picket is terminated by the CWU.

“Our operations will remain open, and our most important priority is the safety of our staff and customers,” Orr states in a communique to partners. “In light of the circumstances, we might experience some delays in service levels and we thank you in advance for your support and understanding during this time.

“Please rest assured that we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure seamless business continuity and risk mitigation for all our customers during this process.”