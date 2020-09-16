Full-Stack PHP Developer – 5+ years experience

About the Client:

Do you want to work for a company aimed at making tough everyday tasks easier for their customer base? Do you want to be autonomous and work in a supportive team environment? Their application truly helps a great deal of people on a daily basis! It has a positive impact on both employee engagement and marketing engagement

You will work as a Senior PHP Software Developer, creating new APIs and web spiders to automate more processes as well as building progressive HTML5/JS mobile apps. You can expect to work with Vue and React as well however this is a back-end heavy role!

As their Senior PHP Developer you will be:

Design, develop and maintain both internal and client-facing functionality, from inception through to deployment, full life cycle

Write clean, efficient and reusable code, utilizing best practices such as SOLID, DRY and KISS

Monitor, test, improve and upgrade existing functionality

Assist with refactoring legacy code into a new Symfony based system

Assist with maintaining and improving an AWS based production environment

Create and consume REST and SOAP APIs

Work closely with our director and senior management level coders.

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

3 years practical experience of PHP

3+ years practical Javascript, HTML, CSS and related tools/packages

React experience ideal, other frameworks required

Strong experience of MySQL

PHP MVC framework experience – 1+ year practical experience using Symfony, or Laravel works too

Competent with source control (1+ year practical experience using Git)

A creative problem solver, that’s willing to explore, with a collaborative, open source type mindset

Benefits:

Flexi

Working from home is an option even after COVID – must be Western Cape based

Good progression

Education fund

Study leave

Bonus

Please ensure you meet the minimum requirements before applying for this position – due to a high volume of applications, if you haven’t received a response within 5 working days your application has been unsuccessful.

This is definitely a job you shouldn’t let slip through your fingers. Not many companies will offer as interesting of a project range in such a cutting edge industry. If you think that this job is something you might be looking for then please do not hesitate to contact me for a chat! Email: [Email Address Removed] or ph[Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position