Full-Stack PHP Developer – 5+ years experience

About the Client:
Do you want to work for a company aimed at making tough everyday tasks easier for their customer base? Do you want to be autonomous and work in a supportive team environment? Their application truly helps a great deal of people on a daily basis! It has a positive impact on both employee engagement and marketing engagement
You will work as a Senior PHP Software Developer, creating new APIs and web spiders to automate more processes as well as building progressive HTML5/JS mobile apps. You can expect to work with Vue and React as well however this is a back-end heavy role!
As their Senior PHP Developer you will be:
- Design, develop and maintain both internal and client-facing functionality, from inception through to deployment, full life cycle
- Write clean, efficient and reusable code, utilizing best practices such as SOLID, DRY and KISS
- Monitor, test, improve and upgrade existing functionality
- Assist with refactoring legacy code into a new Symfony based system
- Assist with maintaining and improving an AWS based production environment
- Create and consume REST and SOAP APIs
- Work closely with our director and senior management level coders.
Essential Qualifications / Skills:
- 3 years practical experience of PHP
- 3+ years practical Javascript, HTML, CSS and related tools/packages
- React experience ideal, other frameworks required
- Strong experience of MySQL
- PHP MVC framework experience – 1+ year practical experience using Symfony, or Laravel works too
- Competent with source control (1+ year practical experience using Git)
- A creative problem solver, that’s willing to explore, with a collaborative, open source type mindset
Benefits:
- Flexi
- Working from home is an option even after COVID – must be Western Cape based
- Good progression
- Education fund
- Study leave
- Bonus
