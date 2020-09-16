Intermediate – Senior .NET Developer (Contract)

ENVIRONMENT: Lead forward-thinking projects & build high-performance enterprise systems as the next Intermediate -Senior .Net Developer sought by a renowned tertiary institution. Your role will also entail conducting system analysis and software unit & system testing while providing training & mentorship through presentations, workshops & one-on-one sessions. You must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Software Engineering, have at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role and your tech toolset should include: ASP.Net, VBScript, Visual Studio, TFS, RDMS, HTML, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Azure, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, C#, AngularJS, AJAX, MVC & SQL Server. Please note this is a 9-Month Contract. DUTIES: Lead, project plan and assist in the rollout of enterprise systems.

Conduct system analysis and compile solutions design specifications.

Perform software development according to specifications.

Perform software unit and system testing of the enterprise system.

Perform troubleshooting of the enterprise systems.

Identify bugs and prepare fixes and enhancements to code.

Test technical changes and coordinate the release of the change requests.

Plan and implement system changes to application.

Plan and manage Preventative Maintenance of the enterprise systems.

Perform system administration in regard to user access, user requirements and assess scope require for changes and enhancements to the system.

Provide mentor and skills transfer to team members and junior developers in presentations, workshops and one-on-one sessions. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Bachelor's Degree in Software Engineering. Experience/Skills – 5-7 Years' experience in Software Development environment at a level of a Senior Developer.

ASP.Net

VBScript

Visual Studio

Team Foundation Server

RDMS

HTML

SSIS, SSRS, SSAS

Microsoft Azure (Cloud)

CSS

Bootstrap

JavaScript

jQuery/ AngularJS

AJAX

Web API

C# (sharp)

SQL Server (database)

MVC/ ASP.Net Core Preferred – Experience building multi-tier enterprise systems.

Quality Assurance understanding.

PMBOK Project Management.

Agile Development.

Scrum Framework.

