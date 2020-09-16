SAP Consultant

International Consultancy firm is seeking SAP Consultant to assist on one of their projects.Responsibilities:

Work with client business and IT resources to understand current operations and how they can conform to an existing SAP Template already live in production.

Ability to run process review workshops, demo the SAP system and identify gaps in the solutions, mostly due to local South Africa requirements.

Ability to propose solutions to gaps (either configjration, WRICEF, or process/manual workarounds).

Ability to write/update functional designs for WRICEF Objects; Ability to configure and test within their assigned module of SAP;

Ability to plan and execute formal testing for their module area and work with other SAP resources to plan and execute end to end tests.

Ability to work locally with customer at plant site and support direct client interaction through the lifecycle of the project.

Please visit our website,www.Manpower.co.zato submit your CV directly or to view other jobs.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If your profile is not shortlisted, we will place your CV on our database and contact you as soon as a suitable position does become available. You are welcome to contact us to discuss other job opportunities.

Learn more/Apply for this position