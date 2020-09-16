SAP stores functional analyst

Our client is a Retail Giant that is looking for a Functional Analyst in their III Band tier to evaluate the demands of the business owners, transforms the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model and as such identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views and can configure the system.

The ideal Candidate should have at least 5+ years experience as a Functional Analyst and have the following experience in the configurations and business processes:

– SAP Retail working knowledge inside SD and Inventory Management; configuration and code analysis.

– Experience in Inventory management including food services, waste management, etc

– Hands-on experience in the configurations and business processes of:

– Store Ordering

– Agency Business

– Sales Order Processing

– POS In & Out bound processing

– SAP- Retail Domain experience

– Creating and changing Functional specifications

– SAP In-store solutions (MIM; MIM-Mobile; FIORI))

– Implementation of SAP’s HANA model

– Integration of SAP and Non-SAP systems

– SDLC processes (support, defect resolution and after hours support)

– Completion of 3 SAP project implementations with 1 being in a retail environment

– Business facing consultation

