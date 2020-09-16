Senior Software Developer

Experience Required:
– Relevant qualification – Ideally a B.Sc. Computer Science or a Diploma in Computer Science / Programming
– Minimum of 15 years’ experience
– Advanced C# .NET skills;
– Entity Framework
– Net (Bootstrap, jQuery, JavaScript)
– Report tools (Microsoft, SSRS)
– MVVM, MVC
– TFS
– Advanced MS SQL design and development experience
– Solution Architecture
Job Description:
– Responsible for maintaining existing, and developing new systems to support the company’s operation, producing system specifications and assist with documenting existing systems.
– Design of new systems as well as technology direction decisions