Senior Software Developer

Experience Required:

– Relevant qualification – Ideally a B.Sc. Computer Science or a Diploma in Computer Science / Programming

– Minimum of 15 years’ experience

– Advanced C# .NET skills;

– Entity Framework

– Net (Bootstrap, jQuery, JavaScript)

– Report tools (Microsoft, SSRS)

– MVVM, MVC

– TFS

– Advanced MS SQL design and development experience

– Solution Architecture

Job Description:

– Responsible for maintaining existing, and developing new systems to support the company’s operation, producing system specifications and assist with documenting existing systems.

– Design of new systems as well as technology direction decisions

