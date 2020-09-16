Software Engineer Team Leader

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a Software Engineering Team Lead to join their growing team and responsible for Project design, Development, Test, Release, and Support of problems/issues in the Projects area. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

– 10+ years Working experience within the IT industry

– 5+ years Extensive working experience With SDLC Tools

– 5+ years Experience with Atlassian Stack (Jira, Jenkins, Portfolio)

– 3+ years Experience in Identification and formulation of Standard, Artifacts, and Processes

– 5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall and especially SAFe.

– 5+ years Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production (SDLC) and how DevOps interact with this in both Mode 1 and mode 2 projects.

– 2-3 years Project management experience of mid-sized projects

