C# Full Stack Developer – Intermediate

NEW WORK: Here’s a light-bulb moment for our Cape Town folk. I am looking for C# Full Stack Developers for a Corporate Fintech in Cape Town Central. The team have invested in their tech stack, adopting a Microservices architecture, supported with Kubernetes, + working with RESTful API’s, React-Redux stack, JavaScript, and .Net Core

You will join a team of smart, passionate, and rather friendly, devs, working bleeding-edge tech while building elegant robust code. You will also get progressive leave, free coffee + lunch, and an On-site gym (what a bonus)! There is so much to love here!

WHAT YOU NEED TO GET THEIR ATTENTION?

– 3+ years’ experience in systems design and coding in the .Net stack

– Solid experience in .Net Core, SQL, PostgreSQL

– On the front-end, you have worked with JavaScript + React.

– You are equipped to build enterprise-wide systems

– Cloud – AWS

– Other nice to haves include: Microservices; Docker + Kubernetes, RabbitMQ, Event-driven architecture

– By nature to personify the word hero: your code leaves others starring in amazement as you save the day; you are a good communicator + play nicely in a team!

Qualifications:

– Bcom/BSc degree Required

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Western Cape offering a salary of R550k pa CTC salary negotiable on experience.

