Junior C# Developer – 12 month contract

Analyse, design and develop complex systems
Understand system functionality
Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control
Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems
Construct and implement programs
Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specifications
Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training
Develop technical and user documentation and specifications
Be responsible for quality code walk through
Work as part of a team
Our client within the Retail space is looking for a C# Developer to join their team
Minimum Requirements
Strong problem solving skills
Excellent communication skills
Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
Ability to work within a team
Effective planning and organizational skills
Ability to work under pressure
Deadline driven
2-3 years experience in Microsoft SQL server
2-3 years experience in Microsoft C#
Experience in the following technologies
ASP.Net
Web services / WCF
Windows Forms / WPF
Windows Mobile Development
Rest APIs
MVC
HTML / HTML 5 / Bootstrap
Javascript / JQuery
Good admin skills and attention to detail is a must.
Matric
BTech degree or diploma
± 3 years’ experience