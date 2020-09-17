.NET Senior Software Developer

.Net Senior Software Engineer (Cape Town) – Salary up to 85k per month

Join an innovative team in the financial sector! My client is an ambitious and highly motivated company that are looking to add another skillful team member to their growing enterprise. If you are a killed software engineer and want to be apart of the enhancement of system development then this role could be your next big opportunity,

Role:

– Deliver ideas and solutions while working to target deadlines

– Understand coding standards and maintain various systems

– Be heavily involved in any technical problems that arise

– Mentor and guide other members in the team

Requirements:

– National Diploma or Bachelors Degree in relevant field.

– 3+ years in a financial industry

– Exptensive working in an Agile environment

– 5+ years working with .Net frameworks, C#, MVC, WebAPI’s, JavaScript,

HTML/CSS, SQL

– Knowledge of message queuing, cloud services, unit testing and AWS is

preferred

Benefits:

– Flexible working hours

– Cafe and lounge in office

– Office restaurant

– New tech

To join this amazing team then send your CV to [Email Address Removed] ASAP to not miss out!

