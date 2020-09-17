Strike action shuts down Mustek deliveries, collections

Deliveries and collections have been halted at Mustek’s Midrand premises as strike action and picketing continues today (17 September).

The strike, by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), began peacefully yesterday but escalated when vehicles leaving or entering the premises were targeted.

Deliveries and visitors have been prevented from entering Mustek Midrand premises, and vehicles attempting to enter are being pelted by protesting strikers, according to a statement from the company.

“This is in contravention of the picketing guidelines determined by the CCMA and has caused disruption to Mustek’s business,” it continues.

“Due to the current situation, a decision has therefore been taken to please request that there be no physical visits to the Mustek Midrand premises until further notice.”