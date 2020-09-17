Synthesis gains AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency status

Synthesis Software Technologies has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Microsoft Workloads Competency status.

This adds to Synthesis’ list of AWS Competency designations. This designation recognises that Synthesis provides deep expertise to help customers design, migrate, deploy, and manage Microsoft-based applications on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency further differentiates Synthesis as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that is able to provide specialised technical proficiency and proven customer success with the specific focus on workloads based on Microsoft Productivity Solutions.

To receive the designation, APN Partners must demonstrate deep AWS expertise and have a proven track record of solution delivery on AWS.

Synthesis was among the first APN Advanced Consulting Partners in Africa and the Middle East, and among the first APN Partners in the region to achieve AWS Financial Services Competency and AWS DevOps Competency.

In addition, the company is already an AWS SaaS Partner, with expertise in offering APN Immersion Days, and conducting AWS Well-Architected Framework reviews. This additional AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency speaks to Synthesis’ dedication in helping companies from across industries unlock the power of cloud and reach their business and technology goals.

Daryl Govender, Synthesis head of cloud, says: “I am extremely proud of the Synthesis team’s accomplishment in achieving yet another AWS Competency for our growing brand. The AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency provides access to a host of program benefits that will help us better service our customer needs, specifically in the areas of workload migration and modernisation, containerisation and serverless technologies.

“We look forward to engaging with our customers on these initiatives and in continually helping them realise value in their cloud journeys.”