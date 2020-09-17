Telkom signs managed roaming agreement with Telenor

Telkom and Telenor have signed a three and a half year managed roaming agreement that will enable Telkom to improve the roaming retail offering to its end users.

Through this agreement, Telenor will be responsible for the full end-to-end wholesale roaming process for Telkom South Africa.

Meanwhile, Telkom South Africa will be able to utilise the Telenor wholesale roaming group platform and leverage on the group scale in terms of cost and revenue.

“We have a long-standing and important relationship with Telenor. Their extensive roaming coverage combined with the vast experience and competence is significant in providing our end users with the desired roaming experience,” says Althon Beukes, CEO of Telkom’s wholesale division, Openserve.

“Partnering with one of the world’s major mobile groups such as Telenor helps us to scale our retail roaming services and improve operational efficiency, which is very important to cater for our corporate and leisure travelers in South Africa.”

Andre Nicholas Hansen, chief partnership officer of Telenor’s global wholesale unit, comments: “We are delighted to support Telkom with reduced wholesale roaming cost as well as operational cost. This is realized by making use of Telenor’s scale, simplified global processes, and highly experienced team.

“Speed in service launches, superior quality and improved cost will be even more important in the years to come, especially with increased pressure on the business and further consolidation that we see in the market. We are looking forward to succeed together with Telkom in this initiative.”