UI Designer

My client is looking for a talented UI Designer to apply their impeccable design skills and best-practice capabilities to the fast-paced and ever evolving e-commerce environment. You should be passionate about creating digital products that push the innovation boundaries.

Responsibilities

âû€” Creating designs for desktops, mobile and mobile app platforms.

âû€” Develop design concepts and user interface designs that are on brand and inline with the company strategy

âû€” Work with the front-end development team to turn user centred designs into interactive interfaces

âû€” Seeing all projects through from concept, design to production

âû€” Maintenance and evolution of style guides

âû€” Identify opportunities to build new features or make improvements

Skills & Experience

âû€” Proficiency in Sketch, Invision, and other visual design and wireframing tools.

âû€” High-level understanding of HTML, CSS

âû€” Proven UI experience

âû€” Demonstrable UI design skills with a strong portfolio

âû€” Solid experience in creating wireframes, storyboards and prototyping

âû€” Ability to review current design of platforms and identify areas of improvement.

âû€” Strong analytical and project management skills.

Personal Attributes

âû€” Hardworking, self-motivated and passionate about being part of a fast paced industry and team

âû€” Creative problem-solver and strategic thinker

âû€” Critical thinking

