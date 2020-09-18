BI Developer with extensive SQL and front-end development experience and minimum 3 years’ relevant BI experience in the Financial Service Sector, required to develop and maintain various BI models.
Minimum requirements:
– Tertiary IT qualification required – Certificate/Diploma or Degree in IT
– Minimum 3 years’ BI Development experience essential
– Extensive SQL experience essential
– Experience in either Qlikview / QlikSense, PowerBi / Python required
– Financial Services experience required
– Agile / SCRUM experience advantageous
– Talend/Snowflake experience advantageous
– Development experience – C#, Python, Java, Angular experience beneficial
Responsibilities:
– Develop and maintain various BI Models for decision making purposes
– Transform large data sets from various business systems and consolidate it in meaningful BI Models
– Make suggestions to improve layouts
– General model integrity checks
– Model reloads and distribution setup
– Monthly reporting to management
