BI Developer

BI Developer with extensive SQL and front-end development experience and minimum 3 years’ relevant BI experience in the Financial Service Sector, required to develop and maintain various BI models.

Minimum requirements:

– Tertiary IT qualification required – Certificate/Diploma or Degree in IT

– Minimum 3 years’ BI Development experience essential

– Extensive SQL experience essential

– Experience in either Qlikview / QlikSense, PowerBi / Python required

– Financial Services experience required

– Agile / SCRUM experience advantageous

– Talend/Snowflake experience advantageous

– Development experience – C#, Python, Java, Angular experience beneficial

Responsibilities:

– Develop and maintain various BI Models for decision making purposes

– Transform large data sets from various business systems and consolidate it in meaningful BI Models

– Make suggestions to improve layouts

– General model integrity checks

– Model reloads and distribution setup

– Monthly reporting to management

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position