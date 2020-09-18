ContinuitySA receives three awards from BCI Africa

ContinuitySA has been recognised for excellence at the annual Business Continuity Institute (BCI) Africa awards ceremony.

The awards were announced on 17 September as part of the ongoing, virtual BCI Africa Conference.

ContinuitySA was awarded the coveted title of Continuity and Resilience Provider of the Year for its innovative response to the current pandemic.

The company’s Work-Area Recovery, Planned Invocation for Covid-19 Resilience was designed to provide a way for clients to respond rapidly to the challenges of lockdown. The company has won this award multiple times in the past, and was inaugurated into the BCI’s Hall of Fame in 2016, which rendered it ineligible to participate in this award category for three years.

This award marks its return to eligibility for this category, and underlines the company’s position as the leading supplier of business continuity and resilience services across the African continent.

ContinuitySA was also honoured with the Collaboration in Resilience Award at the ceremony. The award recognises the sustained efforts mounted by ContinuitySA to take its own business continuity to the next level in recognition of the fact that it had a key role to play in helping clients respond to rapidly changing business conditions related to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The initiative was so successful that ContinuitySA was also able to assist non-clients in various ways, including a government department offering an essential service. The company also made training and thought leadership available publicly for those organisations that did not have the resources to pay for help at a time of national crisis.

Michael Davies, CEO of ContinuitySA, was named Continuity and Resilience Contributor of the Year in recognition of the leading role he plays in the local business continuity and resilience community and his overall contribution the profession.

Davies comments: “This year has been one of the most challenging for the business community profession–our services have literally been the difference between success and failure for many clients. For the company to have received these two awards at this time speaks volumes about the quality of its people and the collaboration between our teams and with clients, to whom these awards are dedicated.

“On a personal level, I am humbled to have been singled out in this way. I pay tribute to the colleagues and clients with whom I have worked over the years–my success is in a large part due to them.”