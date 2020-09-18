Dynamics 365 CE Consultant/Developer- Cape Town

Dynamics 365 CE Consultant/Developer- Cape Town- Microsoft Partner

This vacancy is within a Microsoft Gold Partner, who are growing rapidly due to their success over the past few years.

This company specialize in consulting particularly within the Microsoft Dynamics and Cloud space and are looking for a Senior Technical Consultant to join their well established Cape Town branch.

Your main responsibilities in this role will involve talking to customers in various industries, gathering requirements for their Microsoft Technology projects and bridging the gap between customer and the developer team.

To be eligible for this role you must have experience in the following;

– Extensive consulting experience

– Experience implementing Microsoft Technologies such as Dynamics CRM, SharePoint, Dynamics 365, Azure.

– Integration between Microsoft Platforms

– C#, HTML, CSS, Javascript

This company offer fast career progressions, flexihours, Microsoft certs paid for & the opportunity to work on the best Microsoft projects in SA.

