Rectron closes offices as Mustek strike continues

Rectron has closed its Johannesburg offices this afternoon (18 September) as industrial action continues at its sister distributor Mustek.

A statement from Rectron cautions resellers that premises are closed from 12pm as a proactive measure to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Communication Workers Union workers have been striking and picketing at Mustek since Wednesday.

Although initially business was relatively unaffected, yesterday collections, deliveries and visits were suspended as vehicles entering or leaving the premises came under attack.

Rectron and Mustek urge reselelrs to use their online portals to check pricing, stock availability and process orders.