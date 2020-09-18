SAP Test Analyst – Permanent – Cape Town

One of the most innovative retailers in South Africa is looking for a SAP Test Analyst.

This diverse group of dynamic individuals love what they do, they are driven by purpose to bring value to life by creating a supportive environment to allow you to shine throughout your retail career.

Candidates should have the following in order to apply:

– Honours / Degree in Analysis or Information Systems.

– ISTQB or ISEB qualified.

– 4+ years of experience with automation testing within a Retail Environment.

– Understanding of SAP Store modules with experience in the testing of SAP POS.

– Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

A must have in testing techniques;

– Functional testing

– System testing

– End-to-end scenario testing

– Non-functional testing

– Regression testing

– Integration testing

Reference Number for this position is KB50907 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town

Contact Kavisha Bissessar on [Email Address Removed].

