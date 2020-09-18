SAP Test Analyst – Permanent – Cape Town
One of the most innovative retailers in South Africa is looking for a SAP Test Analyst.
This diverse group of dynamic individuals love what they do, they are driven by purpose to bring value to life by creating a supportive environment to allow you to shine throughout your retail career.
Candidates should have the following in order to apply:
– Honours / Degree in Analysis or Information Systems.
– ISTQB or ISEB qualified.
– 4+ years of experience with automation testing within a Retail Environment.
– Understanding of SAP Store modules with experience in the testing of SAP POS.
– Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.
A must have in testing techniques;
– Functional testing
– System testing
– End-to-end scenario testing
– Non-functional testing
– Regression testing
– Integration testing
Reference Number for this position is KB50907 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town
Contact Kavisha Bissessar on [Email Address Removed].
