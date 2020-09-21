Application Support Engineer

Education:
- Diploma or degree
- Microsoft certifications
Experience:
- System implementations and upgrades
- Application configuration for more than 3 years
- Day to day maintenance
- Testing and UAT support experience
- Experience working with data management teams
Experience:
- Issue resolution; coordinate with users, vendors, technical & data teams to resolve issues
- Configure and maintain the key applications
- Monitor system performance, connectivity and batch processes
- Support testing and ensuring effective use of UAT environment
- Develop a detailed knowledge of the business, how the various teams interact with the systems to support the trade life cycle from a business perspective
