Aveva opens up partner programme

Aveva has launched Aveva Select, a new program designed for partners to gain full access to the global engineering and industrial software company’s software portfolio.

The AVEVA Partner Network today boasts more than 5 000 members, providing opportunities for Alliances, Systems Integrators, Distributors, Solution Providers and Technology Partners to participate in the AVEVA community.

With programs designed to suit every product and solution specialization and industry, Aveva Select aligns to both market and technology trends helping companies simplify design, optimise production, reduce energy and maximise performance.

Its programs and support initiatives are designed to promote the variety and value of applications developed and delivered on the Aveva platform worldwide.