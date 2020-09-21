ENVIRONMENT: A UK-based CRM/CX & Development company is seeking a talented HubSpot Developer with Front End experience to join its team. You core role will include designing customized HubSpot CMS-based websites & other web solutions for clients while training & mentoring junior coders and ensuring production schedules are delivered timeously. DUTIES: Lead in the production of high-quality and innovative websites, built on the HubSpot CMS.

Understand client needs and who they are as a company.

Adhere to production schedules and work under tight deadlines.

Work with junior team members and teach them processes, coding.

Provide mentoring and training to junior level team members.

Work well with colleagues, clients and vendors.

Enhance skill set over time to keep up with modern UI trends and techniques.

Research processes to optimize for efficiency.

Research new trends in development and keep New Breed up-to-date and fresh. REQUIREMENTS: Strong knowledge of HubSpot with experience in a similar role.

Skilled in Front End technologies.