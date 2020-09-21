Mid UI/UX Designer (Mobile)

ENVIRONMENT: The creative vision & niche skills of a forward-thinking Mid UI/UX Designer with strong Mobile experience is sought by a fast-paced E-Commerce platform to join its team. Your role will entail wire framing, design & development of UI for web & native mobile products while delivery exceptional user experiences. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Design or equivalent industry experience, a minimum of 3 years’ UX/UI experience for both web and mobile, proven experience in wire framing & high-fidelity prototyping with skills in Figma & Principle preferred. A portfolio of work must be submitted. REQUIREMENTS: A Bachelor’s Degree in Design or equivalent industry experience would be beneficial.

At least 3-5 years’ experience in a combination of UX/UI design for web and mobile. (ecommerce and mobile focussed experience preferred).

Proven experience in wire-framing and high-fidelity prototyping (Experience in Figma, and Principle preferred).

Experience in HTML, CSS and JavaScript is beneficial but not required.

A portfolio to show recent innovative designs and flows. ATTRIBUTES: Be up to date with UX principles, graphic design standards and trends for both mobile and web platforms.

Comfortable to work in a fast-paced environment where timelines and requirements may change.

Good at problem-solving and simplifying complex processes, and the ability to translate verbal ideas into concepts and designs that demonstrates the user experience.

