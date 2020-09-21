Mustek strike escalates

Mustek is warning resellers and customers to stay away from its Midrand offices in the wake of violence and intimidation by striking workers.

The strike, by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), began peacefully on Wednesday (16 Septemeber), but by Thursday had escalated when picketing workers began pelting vehicles entering or leaving the premises.

A new cautionary note from Mustek management today warns that there have been further incidences of violence and intimidation by strikers at the Midrand premises.

“Mustek is in the process of taking the appropriate legal action,” according to the statement. “Please can we request that customers do not physically come to the Midrand branch premises today.”

On Friday, sister company Rectron closed its Midrand offices in light of the pickets at Mustek.