Reflex founders take back control

The founders of Reflex Solutions will take back a majority share of the company.

Reflex is currently 51% owned by Jasco, but a new transaction will see minority shareholders Gregory Wilson and David Robinson acquiring addition shares to bring their interest in the company to 52,3%.

Jasco acquired its 51% interest in Reflex with effect from 1 May 2017, from Wilson and Robinson.

Reflex was established in 2000 by Wilson in Johannesburg and initially specialised in the IT managed services market before adding hosted IT Infrastructure, cloud services and more recently, fibre to the home (FTTH) solutions.

Reflex’s operations cover Johannesburg, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Durban. Its customer base spans the retail, logistics, education, telecommunications and financial services industries.

The Parties have entered into a suite of agreements to effect the transaction.

Wilson will acquire 58 and Robinson will acquire 12 additional Reflex ordinary shares giving them a majority interest in Reflex.